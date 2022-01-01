Real Estate Investments at your Fingertips

Start investing in prime Dubai rental properties from as low as AED 500 with MENA's first and largest real estate crowdfunding platform.

Invest In Real Estate
 The Easy Way. The Smart Way. The Affordable Way.

SmartCrowd Real Estate Investments in Dubai

AED 50M+

Value of Properties Funded

AED 3.2M+

Total Rental Income Earned

75+

Total Funded Properties

Here's how it works!

Step 01

We source, screen, and verify investment properties using a 100-point proprietary screening tool to offer you only the best opportunities. To provide an extra layer of comfort, we use a 3rd party valuator to back up our assessment.

Step 02

Once the property is 100% funded, we create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the Dubai International Financial Centre, for the selected property where you along with your fellow investors become official owners of that SPV.

Step 03

Rental income proportional to your investment is transferred to your digital wallet where you can reinvest or withdraw your balance anytime. Rental returns are usually distributed based on the terms of the tenancy contract.

Step 04

Although the recommended holding period for real estate investments is 5 years, you can exit your investment anytime by either listing your shares in the secondary market or calling in a vote for selling the property.

Hassle-Free Investing

With SmartCrowd, the entire process is digital. Making your investment journey convenient, transparent and efficient.

Once you make your investment, you can sit back and relax while the property gets quickly funded (typically within 7 days) and earn the expected returns on time. Our client relations team is always available to address all your inquiries.

Smooth Exit Process

There is no lock-in period. Although we recommend a holding period 5 years, investors are free to exit the property at any point in time.

You have two options: calling in a vote amongst your fellow investors to sell the property on the market or listing your shares on our secondary market for others to purchase.

Low and transparent fees on your investments

Property analysis performed by experts and 3rd party valuators

Data-driven investment opportunities

A professional team is available to assist you anytime

Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Manage your diversified portfolio on our award-winning platform

Frequently Asked Questions

