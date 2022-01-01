Invest In Real Estate
Start investing in prime Dubai rental properties from as low as AED 500 with MENA’s first and largest real estate crowdfunding platform.
AED 50M+
Value of Properties Funded
AED 3.2M+
Total Rental Income Earned
75+
Total Funded Properties
Here's how it works!
Step 01
Step 02
Once the property is 100% funded, we create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the Dubai International Financial Centre, for the selected property where you along with your fellow investors become official owners of that SPV.
Step 03
Rental income proportional to your investment is transferred to your digital wallet where you can reinvest or withdraw your balance anytime. Rental returns are usually distributed based on the terms of the tenancy contract.
Step 04
Although the recommended holding period for real estate investments is 5 years, you can exit your investment anytime by either listing your shares in the secondary market or calling in a vote for selling the property.
Hassle-Free Investing
With SmartCrowd, the entire process is digital. Making your investment journey convenient, transparent and efficient.
Once you make your investment, you can sit back and relax while the property gets quickly funded (typically within 7 days) and earn the expected returns on time. Our client relations team is always available to address all your inquiries.